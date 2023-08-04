Orlando Magic Sends $50,000 Donation To Ron DeSantis And Causes Outright Firestorm In The Process

I’m a Heat fan, but I’ve gotta give the Magic some love here.

A super PAC supporting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid has received a generous $50,000 donation from the Orlando Magic — yes, the NBA team as surprising as it sounds.

The Never Back Down Super PAC received the Magic‘s donation June 26, according to Federal Election Commission records.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Magic explained the team’s reasoning for the donation.

“This gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race. [It] was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of central Florida,” said the spokesperson.

The Magic have taken heat for the donation, particularly from the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

The NBPA said Thursday that the $50,000 donation to the pro-DeSantis PAC was “alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary.” (RELATED: ‘Glory To Jesus Christ’: Magic’s Jonathan Isaac Launches Values-Based Clothing Line For ‘Faith, Family, Freedom’)

“NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements,” said the NBPA statement. “However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players.

“The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient.”

So NBA players are allowed – ENCOURAGED – to speak out on politics whenever they want – ESPECIALLY – while on the job. But NBA governors (pc term for owner) can’t make a contribution to DeSantis through their team.https://t.co/nQMQkXXb4M — Will Cain (@willcain) August 3, 2023

