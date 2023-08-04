Taxpayer-Funded LGBT Center Teaches 11-Year-Olds ‘Fundamentals Of Drag’

A taxpayer-funded LGBTQ center is now teaching kids a class on the “fundamentals of drag,” in which 11-year-olds can learn to become drag queens, according to a report from The Daily Wire.

The Colors+ Youth Center outside of Cleveland is now offering drag tutorials, including lessons on the makeup, costume design and performance aspects of drag.

First, it was the drag queens in our libraries, and that was weird. Then it was bringing kids to full-blown drag shows, and that’s just child abuse. And now we’re full-blown teaching the kids how to do the drag, which sounds like a pedophile’s dream.

