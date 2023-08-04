REPORT: NBA Superstar Anthony Davis Signs Record-Setting Deal

Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward Anthony Davis agreed to a record-setting extension Friday, according to NBA insiders.

The terms of the extension are a three-year $186 million maximum allowing the Lakers to secure the star through 2028, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal yields an average yearly salary of $62 million, the most lucrative annual extension in NBA history. (RELATED: REPORT: Fred VanVleet Signs With Houston Rockets In Mammoth 3-Year, $130 Million Deal)

Davis had only two years left on his previous contract, and became eligible for the extension Friday, according to ESPN.

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

Since joining the Lakers, Anthony Davis has made the All-NBA First Team once, the All-Defensive First Team once, has been selected to the All-Star game twice and was pivotal in helping the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Finals.

Despite these successes, Anthony Davis’ tenure on the Lakers has been far from perfect, as the superstar has been riddled with injuries causing him to miss valuable time. Over the past three regular seasons, Anthony Davis has played just 132 of the possible 236 games, mostly due to injury, per Basketball Reference.

But when Davis is on the floor, he makes his impact known. Last regular season Davis averaged 25.9 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game on 56 percent shooting. In the playoffs he slowed to 22.6 points per game but averaged a whopping 3.1 blocks per game.

If Davis can stay healthy, this extension could be the Lakers’ saving grace in salvaging the last few seasons of LeBron James‘ career and making a smooth transition to a post-LeBron future.