REPORT: Reality Stars Accuse NBC And Bravo Of Sexual, Mental Health Exploitation

A number of reality stars are reportedly accusing NBC and Bravo of a series of offenses, including sexual and mental exploitation.

Attorney Bryan Freedman noted he has at least 10 to 15 people confirmed to speak out with their allegations, and expects that hundreds more will come forward, according to TMZ. Freedman calls the situation “disgusting,” and says a number of reality stars have been caught in what he calls a “slave contract,” the outlet reported. Stars allege they have been subjected to “grotesque and depraved mistreatment,” according to TMZ.

Attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos reportedly issued letters to NBC, claiming current and former cast and crew members of their reality shows have been tormented by the studios, per the outlet. Among the claims are allegations that NBC and Bravo are responsible for “deliberate attempts to manufacture mental instability by plying cast members with alcohol while depriving them of food and sleep,” according to TMZ.

The reality television stars allege that some of them showed alarming signs of mental deterioration but were denied mental health treatment. They also claim to be aware of instances where minors were left uncompensated during their time on set, TMZ noted. (RELATED: ‘You’re Not A Real Actress Until You Take Your Top Off’: Actress Joanna Linley Explains Reality Of TV And Movie Sex Scenes)

The attorney’s documents allege there is evidence distributing and/or condoning the distribution of non-consensual pornography, and claim that NBC and Bravo were involved in the cover-up of acts of sexual violence, according to TMZ.

The story continues to develop.