Tony Bennett’s Last Moments With His Son Danny Revealed

Tony Bennett’s son, Danny Bennett told Hoda Kotb during an Aug. 3 appearance on “Today” what his father’s final words were to him.

Danny described the last moments he shared with his father. “His last words to me (were), ‘Thank you,'” Danny told Kotb. “Can’t say it better than that,” he stated. Danny and Tony’s wife, Susan Benedetto, gave their first joint interview since the famous singer’s passing. They recalled their final exchanges with Tony before he died July 21, at the age of 96.

Tony Bennett’s cause of death is not yet known, but his family had previously shared that the legendary artist suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, as well as a form of dementia.

The legendary singer compiled an impressive catalogue of hits over his decades-long career, including the songs ‘Because of You,’ ‘Rags to Riches,’ ‘Stranger in Paradise’ and ‘The Boulevard of Broken Dreams.’

Danny is the eldest son of Tony Bennett and Patricia Beech, his wife from 1950 to 1970, according to CNN. He served as Tony his father’s manager and helped to evolve his career by expanding his exposure to younger audiences. He paired him with the likes of Lady Gaga, which resulted in increased exposure to an entirely different audience. (RELATED: Famous Actor’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

Behind the scenes and off the stage, Tony was a father and a family man, and Danny described him as being a “man of the people,” on Today.

“And so we experienced that as as kids,” Danny said, adding that he “never took that for granted … It was an amazing journey.”