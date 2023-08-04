Trump Says Supreme Court ‘Must Intercede’ In His Case

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that the Supreme Court “must intercede” in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against him.

Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington, D.C. to four charges relating to his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election. He said Friday in a post on Truth Social that the indictments against him are “election interference” that require “massive amounts” of time and money, calling on the Supreme Court to step in.

“CRAZY! My political opponent has hit me with a barrage of weak lawsuits, including D.A., A.G., and others, which require massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate,” Trump wrote. “Resources that would have gone into Ads and Rallies, will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country.”

“I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!” he continued. (RELATED: Jack Smith’s Charges Against Trump Wouldn’t Hold Up At The Supreme Court, Legal Experts Say)



Legal scholars said this week that the charges against Trump likely would not withstand a Supreme Court review and criticized the special counsel for prosecuting protected speech in violation of the First Amendment.

“I think he may lose in the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, but he will probably win in the United States Supreme Court, if they grant review,” Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said on Fox News Wednesday. “And they should grant review. When you have the president of the United States’ people going after his opponent in a political election, it has to be beyond reproach. It has to be without any problem. It has to be the strongest case in history. This doesn’t meet this standard.”

Trump’s case is being overseen by U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia Tanya Chutkan, who previously worked at a law firm that once employed Hunter Biden.

