Trump’s D.C. Judge Worked For Law Firm That Employed Hunter Biden, Lobbied For Burisma

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of Washington, D.C., the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s case in the district, previously worked at a law firm that once employed Hunter Biden and worked closely with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Chutkan spent 12 years working for Boies, Schiller, & Flexner LLP (BSF) where she specialized in white collar litigation and antitrust defense, before she was nominated to her current position by former President Obama, her official bio states. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Warned Devon Archer About Potential FARA Violations Right Before Taking Burisma Board Seat, Emails Show)

That’s the same Tanya Chutkan who represented Theranos at Boies Schiller (the firm that hired Fusion GPS to attack Theranos whistleblowers) and then presided as judge in the U.S. House lawsuit against Fusion GPS. Completely corrupt. https://t.co/3HvYcuBe3B — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 1, 2023

Chutkan worked at other private sector law firms and served as a public defender in Washington D.C. prior to her tenure at BSF. She graduated from George Washington University and the University of Pennsylvania law school.

“Perhaps as important as all the skillsets that she has, she is a person of just consummate decency,” Don Flexner said in December 2013 when Chutkan was nominated, the Legal Times previously reported. “I think she will be a welcome addition to the bench in Washington.”

Hunter Biden worked for BSF in the same year he was appointed to Burisma’s board in April 2014. Hunter quickly brought BSF partners into the fold to assist Burisma with its efforts to influence U.S. officials, according to emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In April 2014, Hunter Biden and business associate Devon Archer spoke about how BSF could give them “protection” and work with government officials on Burisma’s behalf.

“BSF can actually have direct discussions at state, energy and NSC. They can devise a media plan and arrange for legal protections and mitigate US domestic negative press regarding the current leadership if need be,” Biden told Archer.

“The contract should begin now- not after the upcoming visit of my guy. That should include a retainer in the range of 25k p/m w/ additional fees where appropriate for more in depth work to go to BSF for our protection. Complete separate from our respective deals re board participation,” Biden added.

Shortly after his correspondence with Archer, Biden set up a call with BSF partners including Christopher Boies and Heather King, the emails show.

King communicated with the State Department on behalf of Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky and strategized with Burisma on how to handle the press and influence government officials, emails from May 2014 indicate. She suggested Burisma hire professional lobbyists, a PR firm and an investigative research firm to bolster its influence operation, per the emails.

Trump was indicted Tuesday in Washington, D.C. by Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith for allegedly interfering in the 2020 presidential election and his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6th, 2021 Capitol riot. Trump announced the indictment on Truth Social right before the news broke.

“This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.

“President Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!”