CLANCY: Evidence Suggests Joe Biden Conspired To Defraud American Voters. Where’s His Indictment?

The mounting evidence is overwhelming and damning. It appears Biden lied time and time again during the 2020 presidential campaign about his knowledge of and role in his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings and corrupt influence peddling.

Recall Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. He was insistent, claiming:

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

“I don’t discuss business with my son.”

And again, “I’ve never discussed with my son or my brother, or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses, period.”

Note the categorical, demonstrative emphasis of “never,” “anything,” and “period.” Now, witness after witness evidences the lie.

This week there was the explosive testimony by Hunter’s former business partner Devon Archer before the House Oversight Committee regarding Joe Biden’s participation in phone calls and dinners with Hunter and Hunter’s business associates.

In his Statement on Devon Archer’s Testimony released after the Hearing, Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said Archer testified that Hunter put his father, then-Vice President Biden, on the speakerphone during business meetings at least 20 times to sell “the brand.” According to Comer, “Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family.”

Archer also released a personal letter from Joe Biden written on official vice-presidential stationary that included a handwritten note to Archer from Joe Biden stating that Joe Biden was “happy” and, as described by Archer, “excited” about Hunter’s new business venture.

In June, an IRS whistleblower testified before the House Ways and Means Committee regarding an alleged July 30, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter to Henry Zhao, an executive with CEFC, a Chinese energy company:

“‘I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.

And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.

I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.‘”

A few days later, according to news reports, CEFC sent $5 million to one of Hunter’s companies.

Yet, during the Oct. 2020 presidential debate, Biden insisted in response to a direct question from the debate moderator that Hunter never made any money from business deals with China. Now, those claims have been directly refuted by his son, who admitted at his plea hearing in federal court on federal tax evasion charges to having received millions of dollars in payments from China business deals. Biden’s false denial during the 2020 presidential campaign has earned him “Four Pinocchios” (a designation reserved for “Whoppers”) from The Washington Post Fact Checker in the wake of Hunter’s admissions.

An IRS whistleblower also produced an FBI Form FD-1023 that was publicly released by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). That form – used by FBI special agents to record raw, unverified information from confidential sources – records the informant’s account of dealings with the Bidens relating to the Ukraine gas company Burisma, including the payment of $5 million “to pay one Biden” and $5 million “to another Biden.”

Another Hunter business partner, Tony Bobulinski, has produced emails related to the business deal with CEFC outlining the equity distribution for the partners including “10[%] held by H [Hunter] for the big guy [Joe Biden]”.

Further, White House visit records indicate that Hunter’s business associates made almost 100 visits to the White House while Joe Biden was vice president.

All these Biden lies during the election were compounded by the Biden campaign’s conspiracy with 51 former national intelligence officials to deceive the voters through a Public Statement falsely characterizing the Hunter laptop and emails as Russian disinformation. (Related: CLANCY: Biden “Campaign Will Be Thrilled” – A Sordid Tale of CIA Election Interference) In fact, the Biden campaign was so thrilled that Biden’s campaign chairman, Steve Ricchetti, called former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell to thank him personally for the Public Statement.

And, of course, Congressional Democrats, the liberal press, Twitter, and Facebook all helped the conspiracy to promote the false narrative and censor the truth until after Biden’s election.

It is time Biden is held accountable.

Evidence indicates Hunter was engaged in a scheme of influence peddling – selling the Joe Biden brand to earn millions. He was ready to plead guilty to evading taxes.

Evidence indicates that Joe Biden knew of and participated in business meetings in person and on the phone with Hunter and his business associates for this purpose and lied about his knowledge and involvement to cover up the wrongdoing during the 2020 presidential election and thereafter.

Evidence indicates that Biden and his presidential campaign conspired with former intelligence officials to discredit the Hunter laptop and emails as Russian disinformation until after the presidential election.

All this evidence (which is only a brief summary of the massive evidence that has been gathered to date) points to Joe Biden knowingly conspiring with a number of co-conspirators to defraud the United States and the voters and to corruptly obstruct and subvert the integrity of the constitutionally mandated presidential election in 2020. As reflected by number of post-2020 polls and in the assessment of former Attorney General Bill Barr, this conspiracy impacted the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Hence, the pivotal question: Where is the indictment of Joe Biden?

Michael Clancy is a lawyer, member of the Federalist Society, and a frequent contributor to The Daily Caller on Constitutional law and political issues. Follow him on Twitter @MikeClancyVA.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.