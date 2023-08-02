Joe Biden Wrote Personal Letter To Devon Archer In Early Days Of Business Partnership With Hunter

Vice President Joe Biden apparently sent a personal letter to Hunter Biden’s business associate, Devon Archer, at the beginning of his partnership with his son.

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson asked Archer about the letter dated January 20, 2011, which included an apology from Biden for not being able to talk to Archer at a luncheon. The then-vice president said he could not get away from hosting former Chinese President Hu Jintao, but hoped to see Archer with his son in the near future.

The letter read: “Dear Devin, I apologize for not getting a chance to talk to you at the luncheon yesterday. I was having trouble getting away from hosting President Hu. I hope I get a chance to see you again soon with Hunter. I hope you enjoyed the lunch. Thanks for coming.”

Biden then left a handwritten note at the end of the letter reading, “Happy you guys are together.”

“What was he thanking you for?” Carlson asked Archer during an exclusive interview released Wednesday. (RELATED: Tucker Sits Down With Hunter Biden’s Business Associate Devon Archer)

“First of all, it’s a lovely letter and … listen, it was kind of the beginning of our partnership, and he was thanking me and thanking Hunter I think at the end of the day for bringing this idea of this government regulatory strategic advisory business into the private equity world, and I think he was excited about the prospects for Hunter and you know, he was just thanking me. It was a nice gesture,” Archer said.

Carlson pointed out that Biden was allegedly talking about foreign business deals as the vice president, despite not being allowed to do so.

Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee during a Monday hearing about his foreign business dealings with Hunter. Archer told the committee Hunter called his father during meetings and dinners with foreign business associates on over twenty occasions within a 10-year span.

Archer told Carlson he thinks Biden knew there were business associates surrounding his son during some of those calls.

Biden denied having any knowledge or involvement in his son’s business dealings before the 2020 presidential election. An FD-1023 form given to Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley by a Department of Justice whistleblower detailed the owner of Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, allegedly bribing Biden and Hunter with $5 million to fire a prosecutor in the process of investigating the company.

The document revealing this alleged bribery scheme referred to Biden as “the big guy.” During Monday’s testimony, Archer confirmed Hunter referred to his father as “my guy” to foreign business associates. Archer further testified he and Hunter got hired to serve on the Burisma board of directors because the company viewed the “Biden brand” beneficial.

Manhattan Judge Ronnie Abrams sentenced Archer to a year in prison for defrauding a Native American tribe in a March 1, 2022, ruling.