Disney Actress Comes Out As Pro-Life In Podcast Interview

Leigh-Allyn Baker, the actress who played Amy Duncan on Disney’s sitcom “Good Luck Charlie,” spoke out about her pro-life perspective in a July 19 episode of Christine Yeargin’s “Speak Out” podcast posted on YouTube.

Baker “fell in line” with the mainstream media’s pro-abortion perspective “that a bunch of men in Washington D.C. don’t have the right to make that decision for [women’s] bodies.” When she discovered how the procedure affects the developing infant, the actress changed her mind.

“I started learning more about how the baby actually does feel pain and moves away from the needle and the brutally of the actual experience of the child. And the fact that that is a child,” Baker said. “So yeah, I’m pro-life.” (RELATED: Pro-Life Activist Gather At The Lincoln Memorial To Celebrate One Year Since Roe Was Overturned)

Baker assured that she has “nothing but compassion” for those who have chosen to get an abortion, emphasizing she does not “consider herself worthy of sitting in a chair of judgement upon them.”

When asked if she was contacted by her fellow former cast members, Baker said only two child actors who appeared on “Good Luck Charlie” spoke to her since going public with her conservative politics. She clarified that no one from the immediate cast reached out to her.

The self-described “California refugee” is not new to controversy. In 2021, Baker vocalized her rejection of vaccine mandates in a Williamson County School Board meeting. Her remarks were recorded and posted on social media.

Actress Leigh-Allyn Baker another WCS parent, “some children will not be able to be vaccinated” “the clown show is, you think have the authority to mandate this” pic.twitter.com/E4GM4pesR5 — sadie luck (@sadie_luck) August 11, 2021

“I think that people aren’t really using forethought to see that when I fight for my kids and our freedoms, I’m also fighting for everybody else’s,” Baker said.