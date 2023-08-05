‘White Lizzo’ Trends Online, And You Can Probably Guess Which 2024 Candidate They’re Talking About

The internet coined a new nickname Friday for Chris Christie after his recent visit to Ukraine: White Lizzo.

The former Republican New Jersey governor turned 2024 presidential hopeful was given the moniker after a surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “to evaluate the effectiveness the U.S. military aid that country has received” in Kiev, The Root reported.

During the visit, Christie attended a flower laying service for Ukrainian soldiers killed by Russian forces, according to NBC News. The circulation of these photos on social media is where the “White Lizzo” nickname made its debut. (RELATED: Dancers Sue Lizzo For Alleged Sexual Harassment, Hostile Working Environment)

📷: Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, participates in a flower-laying ceremony as he visits a former defense line from Russia’s massive offensive in March 2022 on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 4, 2023. 📷: AP pic.twitter.com/FKzR9xzGmV — Voice of America (@VOANews) August 5, 2023



Twitter users had a field day with an image of Christie wielding yellow and blue flowers at the service and collectively suggested the Ukrainian president has the candidate Christie under his thumb.

Chris Christie has now won the title of “The White Lizzo” as he arrives in Ukraine to give Zelensky a bouquet of flowers. I’ve never seen a person who wants so much attention! It’s unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/3B3EVWN1SW — Amanda Stafford (@RosannaM1970) August 4, 2023

White Lizzo, also known as Chris Christie, took a trip to Ukraine and presented Zelenskyy with blue and yellow flowers. In case you were wondering what kind of a Republican Chris is, it’s the type that would continue the national sucking-off of Zelenskyy. Why is it that Chris… pic.twitter.com/LsMbBQb9G4 — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 4, 2023

Chris Christie is polling at about – . 003 percent, but he still wants to be Zelenskyy’s Bitch! Nothing says corruption more than traveling into a supposed war zone to hand deliver flowers to a fellow criminal. pic.twitter.com/fpOwj7utrL — JEDI 2 (@kung_fu_jedi) August 4, 2023

While Christie was overseas, the Republican candidate assured reporters he is an advocate of the U.S. government sending more aid to Ukraine.

“I am an advocate for there being more aid to Ukraine,” Christie affirmed, according to the pool report, per NBC.

Christie added he hoped the financial aid from the states would work toward Ukraine beating the Russian military and end the ongoing conflict.

Other GOP presidential candidates in favor of the continuing flow of aid include former Vice President Mike Pence as well as former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. (RELATED: ‘So Inspiring To Me’: Hillary Clinton Calls For Increased Military Aid For Ukraine)

Since the war began, the Biden administration, along with Congress, has allocated $75 billion to Ukraine, according to data published by the Council on Foreign Relations.

“It’s very important that the U.S. is on the right side,” Zelenskyy emphasized to Christie.

It is unclear exactly who first coined the term “White Lizzo.”