‘Vendetta Politics’: Nikki Haley Responds To Trump Indictment

Former U.N. Ambassador and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley responded to former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s being indicted over the alleged mishandling of classified documents Friday.

Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday evening that he and his lawyers were informed of the indictment relating to the FBI’s raid on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in August, where they recovered over 300 pages worth of classified documents. Haley criticized the imminent indictment of her former boss, where he will reportedly be indicted on seven counts, including conspiracy, willful retention of information and false statements.

“This is not how justice should be pursued in our country,” Haley said in a statement. “The American people are exhausted by the prosecutorial overreach, double standards, and vendetta politics. It’s time to move beyond the endless drama and distractions.” (RELATED: 2024 GOP Candidates React To Trump Indictment)



Trump will appear at a Federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, on June 13 at 3 p.m. News that an indictment was imminent first came Wednesday when Trump received a “target letter” regarding the years-long investigation into the former president led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

