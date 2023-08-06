NYC Cancer Doctor Kills Herself, Baby In Alleged Murder-Suicide

A prominent New York City cancer doctor is dead after allegedly shooting herself and her infant child in what police officials are calling a murder-suicide.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, allegedly took the life of herself and her infant child at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday morning in their home in Somers, according to a release from the New York State Police. Though the release did not state the baby’s age, local media reports are stating the baby was only about 4 1/2 months old, The Journal News reported.

We extend our deepest sympathies at this sad moment to Dr. Cascetta’s family, friends, colleagues and patients. pic.twitter.com/Tg8vBptHl7 — Mount Sinai Health System (@MountSinaiNYC) August 6, 2023



The baby’s father, Timothy Talty, was reportedly away from the home at the time of the alleged shooting, though Cascetta’s parents were staying with their daughter and new grandchild in the house at the time, law enforcement officials told the outlet. Though it is unclear what prompted Cascetta to allegedly take her own life and that of her child’s, neighbors reported seeing ambulance and police vehicles at the home several times over the summer, the New York Post reported.

“They had ambulances and police come to their house two, maybe three times this summer. At least twice,” recalled 71-year-old neighbor Bob Stuart. “I saw the police and ambulances arrive.” (RELATED: 3 Children, Mother Dead In Triple Murder-Suicide)

Cascetta, an oncologist, was site chief of the Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center which treats patients for cancer and blood disorders, according to The Journal News. Cascetta was also an assistant professor of hematology and oncology at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine, the outlet stated.