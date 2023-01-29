Father Of 3 Children Slain By Mother Issues Statement: ‘Forgive Lindsay’

The father of three children allegedly slain by their mother last week before she attempted to take her own life issued a statement Saturday, urging the public to forgive his wife.

“I want to share some thoughts about Lindsay. She’s recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was. Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life,” Patrick Clancy wrote per WCVB news

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace,” he added.

Patrick Clancy has released a powerful and heartbreaking statement that beautifully remembers his three children and asks the public to forgive his wife Lindsay, as he has. #wcvb https://t.co/aCXFW2rOR6 pic.twitter.com/e7g2JOfTkE — Danae Bucci (@DanaeBucci) January 29, 2023



Lindsay Clancy, 32, is facing two counts of murder, three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon after being accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, Tuesday night. Her 8-month old son Callan was airlifted to a Boston hospital for the injuries he sustained in the alleged attack before succumbing Friday morning. It is expected she will be charged with his murder as well.

After the alleged attack, Lindsay reportedly attempted to commit suicide by throwing herself out of a window of their home, prompting a 911 call from her husband, Patrick, after he returned home.

Investigators believe she was suffering from postpartum psychosis – a condition that can cause delusions, hallucinations and suicidal as well as homicidal thoughts. (RELATED: ‘Senseless Tragedy’: 2 Children Dead, Infant Airlifted From Massachusetts Home)

“A lot of people have said they can’t imagine and they’re right, there’s absolutely nothing that can prepare you. The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless,” Patrick Clancy wrote per WCVB. “I’m constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat. Any parent knows, it’s impossible to understand how much you will love your kids until you have them. The same goes for understanding the devastation of losing them. Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I’m completely lost without them,” he continued.

The grieving father and husband expressed his thanks to the community and his hope to one day find healing and purpose.

“Thank you all for your love and support. The warmth I’ve received from the community is palpable and your generosity gives me hope that I can focus on some sort of healing. I’ve seen all of your messages and contributions, including some from people I haven’t seen in over a decade and many I’ve never met. I see and appreciate every one of you,” he wrote.

“Cora, Dawson, and Callan, you gave me so much in your short time here. I don’t know if the pain will ever go away, but I’ll do my best to carry on in your honor. Dada loves you so much and will always remember you,” Clancy concluded.