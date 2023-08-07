‘With King George Or The Confederates’: Al Sharpton Claims Trump Wants To Be ‘King Of This United States’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton claimed Monday that former President Donald Trump wants to be “king of this United States” while commenting on Trump’s third indictment.

“If you were in the Republican primaries, you have to now broaden what we’re talking about here. You can’t fight the case, the prosecutor will do that. But what you can say to the American people, is do we want a country that people can decide elections, and that if they lose, they can turn it into this kind of chaos so that we become what the country was founded on, to be opposed to?” Sharpton told MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on “Morning Joe” while discussing the indictment over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results. “The country was founded on fighting against an autocracy. Donald Trump is not fighting for you, he’s fighting to be the king of this United States. And you cannot have him make America great again if he’s going against the principles of what America stood for in its origin.” (RELATED: ‘Like Banana Republic Land’: Alan Dershowitz Says Biden ‘Urged’ Merrick Garland To ‘Indict’ Trump)

WATCH:



Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during his Thursday arraignment after special counsel Jack Smith secured a four-count indictment relating to his efforts to contest the results of the 2020 election.

“We’ve had two challenges. We had the American Revolution that started the country. We had the Civil War. Both times they tried to deal with going or throwing away the principles of one man, one vote, the principles of a democracy,” Sharpton continued. “What side are you on? Are you on the side of America and what it conceptually stands for or are you on the side of King George or the confederates? That’s where I would cast Donald Trump, and let him defend that. I’m sure everybody in the Confederate Army said that was free speech. I’m sure the British said it was free speech.”

Sharpton claimed on Thursday that Thomas Jefferson would not “overthrow the government” during an appearance on MSNBC, prompting Ramaswamy to remind him of the American Revolution in a social media post.

Trump currently leads Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Real Clear Politics average for the 2024 presidential nomination, which consists of polls conducted from July 12 to August 3rd, 53.7% to 15.7%, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in third place with 6%.

Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

