Cleavage Is All Over The Place, All The Time

This may be a trend, or just a sign of the times, but no matter how we dice it, there’s never been so much cleavage put on display by women and girls of all ages.

Boobs seem to be jiggling around all over the place and it’s not only distracting, but also bizarre that this has become so commonplace. When did it become acceptable for girls to flaunt their bodies and put everything on display for the world to see? Some might argue that this is simply a reflection of the effects of social media and celebrity influencers taking their toll on society. That’s a tough point to ignore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Frankly, the issue is that it has become normalized for cleavage to be paraded in the day, night, during the week, on weekends — at all times and in all scenarios. We’re seeing everything from teenage girls in revealing tops to grown women that are dressed like they’re going clubbing — when they’re not.

Boobs are flying around in the grocery store, on the street, and teens and young girls are revealing their cleavage in the most casual scenarios such as the park, on transit, and in all kinds of places where cleavage never used to exist.

This puts men in awkward situations — it’s tough not to notice, but in many cases, it’s weird, and downright inappropriate to look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

There doesn’t seem to be a solution here, as self-consciousness seems to fade with each “like” and “follow” that boosts the self esteem of our young female population on social media. Social media encourages this behavior. (RELATED: ‘My Own F*cking Body’: Izzy Azalea Takes Pride In Making Money On OnlyFans)

With A-listers like Megan Fox baring it all for Instagram and sports idols and influencers joining the ranks of the nearly-naked supermodels by posing in equally provocative social media posts, is it any wonder that flaunting cleavage has been normalized in our society?

Whatever the reason or motivation for so many women to leave home scantily clad to this degree, one things seems apparent — this cleavage pandemic seems to be here to stay a while, and boobs are still bouncing all over the place.