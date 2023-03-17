‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Says Her Big Boobs Were A Bad Thing

“Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney has stormed the entertainment scene after acting in a series of big productions, but recently said her boobs often got in the way of her success.

Sweeney said she grew up without a lot of money and will pursue every avenue to earn income to ensure financial stability, according to an interview with The Sun published March 16. She told the outlet she is trying to break free from being judged based on her physicality, and that the most common misconception about her is, “I have big boobs, I’m blonde and that’s all I have.”

The famous actress said she has been judged by her looks for most of her life — a narrative she’s trying to change for a better future.

Sweeney said her breakout role as the evil teen Cassie in “Euphoria” was a real eye-opener, and that the role reminded her of the scrutiny she faced about her body as a young teen in school.

“I had boobs before other girls and I felt ostracized for it,” she told The Sun.

Much to the star’s apparent dismay, she was trolled for her nude scenes in Euphoria and reportedly faced widespread criticism from fans. Viewers took screenshots of the nude images and shared them online, according to The Sun.

“It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair,” Sweeney told the outlet. (RELATED: Megan Fox Claps Back At Haters Who Accuse Her Of Over-Sexualizing Herself)

“You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing,” Sweeney continued. “I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

In addition to “Euphoria,” Sweeney has acted in Quentin Tarntino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” as well as “The White Lotus.”