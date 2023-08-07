Comedian Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual

The host of “Let’s Make a Deal,” Wayne Brady, came out as pansexual in a recent interview with People, explaining how he wasn’t sure whether he was bisexual.

“I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” Brady told the outlet. “So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board.” (RELATED: ‘Students Start Coming Out’: ‘Rainbow Library’ Program Pushes LGBTQ Content To Kids As Young As 5)

The star said that he was always attracted to men and repressed the feelings because of “how I was raised, and because I live in today’s world, and it’s scary as s–t.”

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual: ‘I’m Doing This for Me’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/PQIMt1moA2 — People (@people) August 7, 2023

Brady revealed that during therapy, he was treated for love addiction, a condition that leads a person to be unhealthily fixated on their love interest, according to Addiction Standards.

“I had to start examining why I was looking for myself and happiness in a slew of people. If I marry this person, then everything will be fine. If I date this person, everything will be fine. I’ll be good. I’ll be fixed. That is obviously a problem,” Wayne explained.

Mandie Taketa, Brady’s ex-wife, was the first to whom he talked about his sexuality. “I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier,” Taketa said.

“I don’t know about most, actually. I’m still coming together. But If I’m healthy, then I can go onstage at Let’s Make A Deal and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects,” Brady concluded. “I am single, but it’s not about being with someone right now. I’ve got some work to do still. Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”