Courtney Love Says Doing Crack Was One Of Her Life’s ‘Greatest Shames’

Musician Courtney Love listed doing crack as one of her life’s “greatest shames.”

Love also admitted she regrets her 2004 album “America’s Sweetheart” and dating Steve Coogan in an Instagram post shared Monday.

This quote from Courtney Love, expressing regret at her brief dalliance with Steve Coogan, is quite something. pic.twitter.com/TfeAX4Sjs3 — Jason (@NickMotown) January 5, 2021

“Maybe one day I won’t hate that record,” Love captioned a photo. “It has some good songs… But like Steve Coogan, or crack, it’s one of my life’s great shames. Just the period, sloppiness, men, money, drugs, nightmare…..” (RELATED: Kurt Cobain Guitar Used During ‘MTV Unplugged’ Performance Sells For $6 Million)

When Love’s husband Kurt Cobain was found dead in 1994, the singer spiraled into a life of drug addiction herself, according to an interview published by ABC News. Love credited actor Mel Gibson as helping her get clean.

“Mel kept coming to the door with this cheesy grin going, ‘Hi!'” Love said. “I just kept looking at him going, ‘Blank off!’ … I know him and he’s a nice guy, but it just didn’t matter who it was. It could have been Jesus. I didn’t care.”

I’m glad Love is at a point in her life where she can look back and reflect on her addition and is smart enough to realize it wasn’t good for her. She was a role model to so many at the time and she could have done better.