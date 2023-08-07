US

Seven Kids Aged 9 To 14 Arrested For Stealing Car In Florida, Leading Cops On Chase: Report

Public/Screenshot/Twitter — User: news4jax

Lorenzo Prieto Contributor
Police arrested seven kids following a car chase involving an allegedly stolen Kia in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a local report.

A red 2019 Kia was stolen from a Westside home Aug. 2 and later abandoned near a New Town gas station after catching on fire following a police pursuit, News 4 Jax reported, citing the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). Police told the car owner that a group of kids ranging in age from nine to 14 years old had stolen her now-destroyed car.

The 14-year-old driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, including carrying a concealed firearm and aggravated fleeing, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect In Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Woods)

Officers charged the other minors with trespassing and resisting without violence, according to News 4 Jax. One person in the group was taken to the hospital with mild injuries.

Several cars had recently been stolen in the area and Kia and Hyundai manufactured half of them, according to News 4 Jax. The two auto manufacturers sent a letter of concern to owners, saying their cars are at risk if they own a model that starts with a key ignition, not a push button.

Kia and Hyundai are both offering a software update to prevent the car from initiating if stolen.