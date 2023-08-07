Shocking Video Shows House Collapsing Into River After Historic Flooding In Alaska

Video shared Monday shows the moment an entire home collapsed into Juneau’s Mendenhall River in Alaska after a glacial dam burst Saturday.

The 30-second video shared by Reuters shows the moment rising waters demolished a double-fronted property following a glacial dam burst. The property is allegedly the only one to be completely demolished, but several have been evacuated as a result of the floodwaters, which came from Suicide Basin along the 3,000-year-old Mendenhall glacier, Axios reported.

The National Weather Service first received reports that the banks of the Mendenhall River were collapsing near Juneau on Saturday night, according to Reuters. Alaska has roughly 20 hours of daylight during the month of August, which is why the video looks like it was taken at lunchtime.

There were no initial reports of injuries. Several fuel tanks and other structures containing hazardous materials have been impacted by the flood, according to Juneau’s city government. Roadways and other transport networks are still impacted by debris from the flood, but utilities have been restored throughout the region. (RELATED: Video Shows Aftermath Of Rare Apocalyptic Weather Event)

Mendenhall Lake and the Mendenhall River have suffered outbursts from Suicide Basin for quite some time, but Saturday’s flood beat previous records by just under three feet, Axios reported.