‘Whatever They Want’: Sol Wisenberg Says Florida Judge Being Targeted For Demanding ‘Public Explanation’

Former deputy independent counsel Sol Wisenberg criticized the performance of federal prosecutors on Monday’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked Wisenberg for his opinion on the restrictions placed on Trump using social media.

“Well, there is an inherent conflict between the kind of gag orders and restrictions on the speech of defendants and defense attorneys and the normal first amendment rights that we have, and unfortunately the case law as set by the supreme court is unclear on this,” Wisenberg said. (RELATED: No Matter How Your Life Is Going, Just Be Thankful You Aren’t Judge Aileen Cannon)

He clarified that most districts have rules that prohibit all parties from making public statements that may affect the “administration of justice.” He suggested that Trump will have to be “careful” with comments on social media.

Wisenberg also said that most federal prosecutors in “high profile political cases” are accustomed to “getting whatever they want” from federal justices because the system is “heavily slanted in favor of the prosecution.”

“And this judge, in the Southern District of Florida, Judge Cannon, is saying, ‘wait a minute, explain yourself, you don’t automatically get to put things under seal. You haven’t made a strong enough showing,'” he added.

He suggested that the backlash against Judge Aileen Cannon stems from her demanding “an explanation” for the use of the D.C. grand jury for “post-indictment matters in Florida.” He added that the law states that once a case is indicted, one is not allowed to use a grand jury for evidence-gathering purposes — unless a prosecutor is considering a superseding indictment.

“But Judge Cannon is saying, ‘I want a public explanation,'” he added. He argued that Cannon may ultimately let special counsel Jack Smith “do what he wants to do,” but she will force him to explain why.

Cannon ordered Smith to unseal two filings and provide an explanation for why a Washington, D.C., grand jury is investigating the case regarding former President Trump’s handling of classified documents.