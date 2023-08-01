Trump Scheduled For Second Arraignment Date On Classified Docs

Former President Donald Trump received a second arraignment date for the case relating to his alleged retainment of classified documents.

Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, are scheduled to come in on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. to a courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, according to court filings published Tuesday.

The court filing does not state whether he will be mandated to come in person.

Trump arrived in Miami June 13 for his first arraignment in the case, where he pleaded not guilty. Nauta pleaded not guilty on July 6.

On July 27, Special Counsel Jack Smith charged a third person — Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos De Oliveira — in the ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of the documents, according to a superseding indictment.

De Oliveira, like Nauta, was charged on allegations relating to moving boxes around Mar-a-Lago. (RELATED: Third Person Charged In Trump Classified Documents Case)

The superseding indictment had additional charges against Trump’s handling of the documents, bringing his case total to 40. The new charges had another count of willful retention of documents and two more counts of obstruction.

Trump was initially charged with 37 counts in June. The initial charges included 31 counts of alleged violation of the Espionage Act, as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice;” one count of “withholding a document or record;” one count of “corruptly concealing a document or record;” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation;” one count of “scheme to conceal” and one count of “false statements and representations.”