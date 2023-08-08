‘He’s Eating Right Now’: Audience Bursts Into Laughter As Trump Takes Jab At Chris Christie’s Weight

Former President Donald Trump had a crowd in a fit of laughter on Tuesday after poking fun at the physical appearance of one of his rivals for the GOP nomination.

Trump took aim at former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s weight while holding a rally in Windham, New Hampshire. (RELATED: Chris Christie Visibly Angers ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts After Saying Late-Term Abortion Should Be Banned)

Trump: Christie is eating right now, he can’t be bothered. Sir, do not call him a fat pig pic.twitter.com/urrfzIGgkv — Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2023

“No Christie, he’s eating right now. He can’t be bothered,” Trump said.

He then pointed to the crowd and seemingly addressed an individual audience member about Christie’s bodyweight.

“Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. That’s very disresp–” he said.

“Don’t call him–” he trailed off.

Trump then responded to jeers that erupted from the crowd.

“See, I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t do it. You can’t do that,” Trump asserted. “So now, because you’re not allowed to do that, and therefore, we’re not going to do it. Okay? We want to be very civil, right?”

Christie’s campaign reportedly did not respond to requests for comment on the incident, according to NBC News.

In June, Christie responded to Trump’s remarks about his weight by poking fun at the former president’s weight.

“Oh, like he’s some Adonis?” Christie told Fox News’ Howard Kurtz.

“You know, look, Howie, there are tens of millions of Americans out in your audience watching right now who, like me, have struggled with their weight. I continue to struggle. I continue to try to do better. And so … what’s that got to do with my competence for office?” he added.