‘Okay, I Get It!’: Fox Host Chews Out Democrat Guest Defending Kamala’s Performance

Fox News’ Julie Banderas chewed out former Democratic New York State Sen. David Carlucci on Tuesday after he tried to defend Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance.

A new NBC News poll found 49% of voters have a negative view of Harris while a CNN poll found 57% of respondents disapprove of her job as vice president and only 42% approve. The poll was conducted between July 1 and July 31 with 1,279 random adults reached by mail. There is a 3.7% margin of error.

Banderas argued that Harris has a history of roles within the administration that she hasn’t fulfilled before mocking her for her word salads before Matt Mowers, president of Valcour, argued Harris has failed to get a grip on the southern border which has led to a growing drug and migrant crisis.

Carlucci argued that studies show female politicians are “attacked” and “harassed” online more than their male counterparts, arguing the “relentless bashing” of Harris has eaten away at public sentiment.

WATCH:



“She hasn’t solved all of the world’s problems, but she’s doing the job she was elected to do, and that’s serve as Vice President,” Carlucci said.

“Is she?” Banderas cut in.

“Two of the things that you just said could be true, yes, it is true possibly that she is being targeted because she’s a woman but the bottom line is–”

“At unprecedented levels,” Carlucci chimed in.

“She’s just unlikeable, that is the bottom line,” Banderas said.

“I think it adds to it, the clips we just saw have nothing to do with policy, they have gaffes of language, that happens to all of us–”

“Which goes to likability and trust,” Banderas said. “If an elected politician cannot actually properly communicate to the American people, it does get confusing and that does come across as someone who is not qualified.” (RELATED: Leo Terrell Lays Out ‘The One Reason You Wanna Keep Joe Biden In Office’)

Carlucci argued that the aforementioned montage of clips was just a snippet of Harris before Banderas cut in.

“Okay, I get it, you talk about how she’s done a great job as the Vice President, we just listed a bunch of her jobs, one of them was border czar. She was supposed to head to the border to get to the root cause of immigration, she’s never done a thing about it.”

Carlucci then argued Harris has been a tie-breaking vote in the Senate before adding she’s done a lot of good work.

“She hasn’t fixed any of the problems she’s been assigned,” Banderas said before the panel continued debating Harris before moving onto the first GOP primary debate slated for August 23.