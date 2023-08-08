Gender Clinic Destroys Dem Kentucky Governor With Simple Response

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a bill that bans sex change surgeries for minors in the state because he claimed such surgeries “don’t happen in Kentucky,” per the Free Beacon.

A University of Kentucky clinic promptly admitted it performed “gender reassignment surgeries on minors.” The clinic said it gives kids 14 and older cross-sex hormones and, in some cases, performed double mastectomies on minors. The University of Kentucky clinic told the Free Beacon it would stop offering all of this to minors if that bill had passed.

It’s happening in your state, Governor. Thanks for admitting you know nothing about what’s going on.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Yale Reportedly Claims Non-Binary People Metabolize Alcohol Differently)