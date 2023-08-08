‘I Shot That B**** Dead’: 6-Year-Old Who Allegedly Shot Teacher Reportedly Gloated Afterwards

The six-year-old child who allegedly shot his teacher in a classroom in Virginia on Jan. 6 allegedly gloated about the shooting, according to recently unsealed court documents.

The unnamed Richneck Elementary School juvenile allegedly fired at his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, during class, injuring her in the left arm and upper torso, according to unsealed police search warrants shared by WTKR News. Another teacher, Amy Kovac, entered the classroom and reportedly found the suspect “standing by his desk and a firearm was lying on the floor near him. Ms. Kovac grabbed [redacted] and held him in place until police arrived. While restraining him, [redacted] made statements like, ‘I shot that b**** dead.’ And, ‘I did it.’ ‘I got my mom’s gun last night,'” the warrants read. (RELATED: ‘I Try To Stay Positive’: Teacher Allegedly Shot By Six-Year-Old Student Breaks Silence)

FIRST ON @WTKR3: After we received newly unsealed search warrants, our intrepid assignment editors, digital journalists, & reporter @TvKelsey unveil new details from the day teacher Abby Zerner was shot by a 6-year-old boy at Richneck Elementary Schoolhttps://t.co/7WcFNp8mlh — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) August 7, 2023

The juvenile allegedly had been involved in “multiple prior disciplinary incidents” at the school, according to the warrants. A retired kindergarten teacher from the school had reportedly filed a complaint that the juvenile once began “choking her to the point she could not breathe,” and had to be forcibly removed from the classroom by a teacher’s assistant.

A detective requested the search warrants in order to access the juvenile’s records at the school, believing that the records “were not readily provided” by the school system, according to the warrants. The detective reportedly had obtained “limited school records pertaining to [redacted] from Child Protective Services.” The detective also requested a search of the student’s book bag as he believed the bag may have held “ammunition and other evidence,” per the warrants.

Deja Taylor, the juvenile’s mother, was charged with “felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child,” according to a press release from the Office of the Commonwealth of Virginia. She will reportedly plead guilty to federal charges of lying on her gun permit paperwork and in the shooting case on Aug. 15.

“The child, he’s obviously got a lot of issues, and he’s in therapy. We’re all pulling for his continued improvement,” Taylor’s lawyer, James Ellenson, said of the juvenile, according to WAVY.