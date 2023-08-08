‘Black Supremacist’ Teacher Appears To Have Resigned After Her Racist Tweets Went Viral

A Texas teacher has resigned after racist statements went viral, according to a statement from the school district.

Mesquite Independent School District (MISD) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that a teacher resigned from Thompson Elementary School in Texas after the district became aware of racist statements made on the teacher’s Twitter account.

“Mesquite ISD became aware of a series of alarming, racist statements posted to the X (formerly Twitter) account of a teacher at Thompson Elementary. Upon learning of this situation, our Personnel staff began an immediate investigation,” the statement read. “As of this morning, the employee is no longer a part of the Mesquite ISD organization and is not eligible for rehire.” (RELATED: Report: Las Vegas Substitute Teacher Fired After Alleged Racial Incident In Classroom)

The teacher’s racist tweets originally went viral when the popular account LibsOfTikTok shared them. MISD was unable to confirm the name of the teacher but confirmed that the compilation made by LibsOfTikTok was “relevant to this case,” according to a statement received by The Daily Caller.

In tweets made by a teacher named Danielle Allen, she expressed outrage after she found her sister having sex with a white male classmate — who she repeatedly referred to as a “cave dweller” — and claimed she would do everything in her power to ruin the relationship, according to LibsOfTikTok.

Allen reportedly labeled herself a “black supremacist” in her Twitter bio.

Other tweets associated with the account include her claiming that white people are evil and asking “Why shouldn’t I hate white people?” After her posts went viral, she initially gloated that she would not lose her job over them, per the compilation.

The account has now been deleted, and Danielle Allen was not immediately available for comment to confirm whether she was the teacher who resigned.