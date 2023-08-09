81-Year-Old Man Files Lawsuit Against Disneyland After Security Guard’s Dog Allegedly Attacks Him

An 81-year-old man filed a civil lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in Orange County Superior Court after a security guard’s dog allegedly attacked him, according to local reports.

Nevada native Paul Perez alleged that on May 10, 2022, a Disneyland dog handler caused him to bump into the dog, resulting in the dog biting Perez and landing him in the hospital with an abdomen wound, The Orange County Register reported Tuesday. Perez is seeking “restitution for a physical wound, pain, suffering, emotional distress and the cost of past and future medical treatment,” according to the outlet.

The park declined to comment on the matter to the Register.

Lawsuit alleges that Disneyland security dog attacked 81-year-old grandfather entering with his wife, daughter and two granddaughters.https://t.co/mWTA67rQtP Disney says they’re “cast members,” but this wasn’t goofy.https://t.co/mWTA67rQtP — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) August 9, 2023

“Now every time he’s out and he sees a dog, he’s feeling stressed,” Perez’s attorney, Ian Prancer, told KCAL News. “He goes to visit in some instances his grandchildren, they have a dog — that causes him anxiety. He’s fearful to leave his house and it’s a really tough set of circumstances to find himself in, especially when he was going to try to have a nice day with his family at Disneyland.” (RELATED: Disneyland Dragon Bursts Into Flames During Show)

Perez was with his wife, daughter and two granddaughters when the security dog allegedly attacked him, the Register reported, citing Prancer. His daughter brought him to the hospital while his wife and granddaughters went into the park.

Doctors treated Perez with antibiotics for his wound and subsequently released him from the hospital, according to KCAL News.