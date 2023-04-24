Disneyland Dragon Bursts Into Flames During Show

An animatronic dragon at Disneyland burst into flames during a nighttime show Saturday, shocking park guests.

During the popular nighttime show “Fantasmic” performed around Tom Sawyer’s Island, the fire-breathing dragon, Maleficent, erupted into flames, The Associated Press (AP) reported. Though the flames are a usual part of the “Fantasmic” performance, it was clear to some guests that something wasn’t right before the dragon became totally engulfed.

“The head started going on fire instead of the fire projecting out,” witness Ryan Laux told the outlet. Laux, a frequent visitor to Disneyland, captured the incident on video.

Officials at Disneyland stopped the performance following the apparent mishap, but immediately after the suspension of the show, the entire dragon went up in flames in front of countless guests, Laux revealed to the outlet.

Giant Disneyland dragon catches fire during show forcing parkgoers to flee 👀😳

pic.twitter.com/3RlayM2iah — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 24, 2023

In video of the incident shared to social media, guests can be heard exclaiming their shock and surprise at the incident, saying “Oh my God, did we just witness this?” and “That’s not supposed to happen.”

Anaheim Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire, CNN reported. Emergency responders and park officials evacuated all cast members and guests from the scene with no injuries reported. Nearby attractions were also evacuated due to smoke and wind, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Lawsuit Alleges ‘Broken Glass’ Found In Food At Disney World ‘Led To Extensive Bleeding’)

“Fantasmic” is a popular nighttime half-hour show at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World parks featuring special effects, projections and pyrotechnics. The 40-foot-tall Maleficent dragon appears at the climax of the performance battling with Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the mishap, CNN reported.