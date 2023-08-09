‘So Wrongheaded’: Famous Democratic Pollster Flummoxed By Biden’s Push Against Oil

Democratic pollster and former Clinton advisor Doug Schoen slammed President Joe Biden on Wednesday for a recent decision that critics say will embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Biden administration announced Monday that it would designate nearly one million acres of land near the Grand Canyon as a national monument, effectively preventing the area from being used for uranium mining. The Wall Street Journal editorial board criticized the move as a “gift to Putin.”

“Charlie, what is at stake here?” Fox News’ Harris Faulkner asked Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt after introducing him and Schoen.

“American energy independence is at stake. We don’t have that right now. We sure did under the previous administration. I love that report from Peter Doocy, and I’m so glad you showed those competing clips because it’s a real problem for the Biden administration where you have them speaking out of both sides of the mouth. You have Joe Biden claiming that he wants to end fossil fuels, which is laughable and ridiculous, and then you have his press secretary assuring people that they’ve done all they can to drill all they can. It makes absolutely no sense,” Hurt said.

“The larger point here, which is so important, other than the fact that people are paying more at the gas pump and more for everything right now which is a terrible political strategy, is the fact that everything this administration has done to undermine American energy independence has empowered Vladimir Putin and evil dictators around the world who have a leg up on us. It is important to never forget whatever you think of the war in Ukraine, the war in Ukraine would not have happened if Joe Biden hadn’t staggered American energy independence and made Vladimir Putin wealthy enough to go shopping.” <strong><a href="https://dailycaller.com/2023/08/08/funding-russias-uranium-racket-jesse-watters-hammers-biden-admin-for-halting-uranium-mining/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">(RELATED: ‘Funding Russia’s Uranium Racket’: Jesse Watters Hammers Biden Admin For Halting Uranium Mining)</a></strong>“I see you nodding to that, my Democrat guest. Doug Schoen. Why do you agree with that? Do you think you’re alone inside your Democratic Party seeing what this is?”

“I think the vast majority of Democrats support the war in Ukraine, believe in giving optimal assistance to the Ukrainians, including F-16s, but also doing everything we can to squeeze and put pressure on the Russians and that means we need to reduce our dependency on them for anything, especially Uranium. So I think Charlie is basically right,” Schoen said. “When I see what Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are doing, I think the president would do best to tell them basically back off, 96% of our energy needs are fossil fuels. We’re not ready to make that transition and people are not really ready for it.”

“It seems to give a break to a madman, a communist madman,” Faulner said. “Why in the world would Joe Biden do that?”

“I have no idea. Maybe Charlie knows. It is so ill conceived and so wrong headed that as the Democrat I have to enthusiastically endorse the views of someone, Charlie, with a different view, in this case clearly right and clearly on point,” Schoen said.

