House Oversight Releases Bank Records Showing Hunter Biden Took Millions From Russian And Ukrainian Oligarchs

The House Oversight Committee released bank records Wednesday showing Hunter Biden took millions of dollars worth of payments from Russian, Ukrainian and Kazakh oligarchs.

Hunter Biden received millions from Russian oligarch Elena Baturina, Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev when his father was vice president, the committee found. The committee has identified over $20 million in payments from foreign partners to the Biden family and their associates. (RELATED: Burisma Was Told To Remove Picture Of Joe Biden And Devon Archer From Its Website, Emails Show)

In February 2014, Baturina wired $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a shell company affiliated with Hunter Biden and his business associate Devon Archer, House Oversight showed. The payment was also identified in a September 2020 Senate report laying out Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Nearly $1 million of the money was transferred to Archer and the rest was placed in Rosemont Seneca Bohai, another shell company Archer and Biden used to take foreign payments, House Oversight found. Archer testified House Oversight on July 31 that he and Biden were co-owners of Rosemont Seneca Bohai and the company was opened in Delaware the day before Baturina’s payment.

Rosemont Seneca Thornton did not have any other money come into its account after Baturina’s payment, House Oversight records show. (RELATED: Biden Family ‘Brand’ Made People ‘Intimidated To Mess With’ Burisma, Devon Archer Testified)

Shortly thereafter, Biden and Archer joined the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma and worked on behalf of Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky. Each made more than $1 million annually and took approximately $83,000 per month from Burisma.

The Burisma payments were wired to Rosemont Seneca Bohai until late 2015 when Biden began having the payments sent into his shell company Owasco P.C., due to Archer’s legal troubles.

In addition, Kazakh oligarch Kenes Rakishev wired $142,300 to Rosemont Seneca Bohai in April 2014, two months after Hunter Biden met with Rakishev at a Washington, D.C. hotel. Rosemont Seneca Bohai paid $142,300 for a sportscar for Hunter Biden the next day, House Oversight discovered.

Archer and Biden scheduled a meeting in June 2014 for Burisma executives, Chinese business associates and the Kazakh government to discuss a three-way business deal, House Oversight said. Rakishev maintained close ties to then-Kazakhstan Prime Minister Karim Massimov who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for treason, abuse of power and attempting a coup in April 2023.

Biden and Archer made approximately $3.32 million from Burisma in 2014 and 2015, according to bank records produced by House Oversight.

Joe Biden dined with Baturina at Washington D.C’s Cafe Milano in 2014, Archer testified. On April 16, 2015, Joe Biden dined with Massimov, Hunter Biden, Devon Archer and Burisma executive Vadim Pozharsyi at Cafe Milano, House Oversight stated.

“During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered,” Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee said in a press release.

“It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be ‘the brand’ sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States.”