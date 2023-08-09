Biden Brushes Bug Off Meteorologist’s Chest

President Joe Biden brushed a bug off meteorologist Stephanie Abrams’ chest after making a false claim during his interview with The Weather Channel on Wednesday.

Abrams asked Biden why he has not declared the climate crisis a national emergency, to which Biden responded that he had “already done that.”

“Nationally, we’ve conserved more land, we’ve moved in to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. We’ve passed the $368 billion climate control facility. We’re moving. It is the existential threat to humanity,” he said.

“So you’ve already declared that national emergency?” Abrams pressed.





“Well, practically speaking, yes,” Biden said when suddenly he spotted a bug crawling on Abrams’ jacket.

“Oh, you’ve got a bug on you,” Biden mumbled before brushing away the bug from the right side of her chest. (RELATED: Biden Admin Officials Circulated ‘Climate Emergency’ Outline, Emails Show)

“Thanks, appreciate it,” Abrams said.

Meanwhile one of the network’s in-studio hosts fact-checked Biden’s claim, saying that “despite requests from some Democratic leaders, the President has not yet declared a national climate emergency.”

Biden called climate change “an existential threat to our nation” and promised executive action in July 2022 but stopped short of declaring a national climate emergency and invoking emergency powers.

Biden has also been accused by several women of inappropriately touching them.