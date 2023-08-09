Meet Kenes Rakishev, The Newest Foreign Oligarch In The Hunter Biden Saga

Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakh oligarch worth nearly $1 billion, is now in the spotlight because of his business relationship with Hunter Biden.

Rakishev, a Kazakh businessman and investor, bought Hunter Biden a sports car soon after the pair met in Washington, D.C., the House Oversight Committee confirmed in a memo Wednesday. Rakishev is the son-in-law of a former Kazakh Prime Minister, and Forbes Magazine estimated Rakishev’s wealth to be $960 million in May 2022.

BREAKING: House Oversight released a new memo showing the Bidens took millions from Russian, Ukrainian and Kazakh oligarchs. The committee has found more than $20 million in payments from foreign partners to the Biden family and its associates @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HrJAXD3ysp — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) August 9, 2023

Rakishev met with Hunter Biden at the Hay Adams hotel in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 5, 2014. Emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop archive indicate he was pushing for then-Secretary of State John Kerry to visit Kazakhstan as soon as possible, according to House Oversight’s memo. (RELATED: House Oversight Releases Bank Records Showing Hunter Biden Took Millions From Russian And Ukrainian Oligarchs)

“Gents, Please connect on logistics for 5:30pm meeting. Thanks,” Archer wrote to Rakishev and Hunter Biden.

“I will be there at 5,” Biden said.

“Minister also will be at 5 thanks bro!” Rakishev responded, the emails show.

“Brothers how is our meeting with JK? Pls last push! That will be great! Thanks!” Rakishev emailed after his meeting with Biden and Archer.

“Kenes, He is ready to visit KZ. If we have some business started as planned I will ensure its planned soonest. Leave it alone tonight. Great seeing you brother. Let’s follow up on our discussions,” Archer replied.

“Ok bro! You better know what to do! See you in kz soon! We had a very good meeting with president Kazmunaigas! Hunter will explane you later what we decided! Thanks bro!” Rakishev said.

Daily Mail previously reported that Hunter Biden brokered a $1 million investment from Rakishev to filmmaker Alexandra Forbes Kerry, the daughter of Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry. Biden and Archer were business partners with Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz, who cut ties with their business in 2015, the Washington Examiner reported in August 2019.

On April 22, 2014, Rakishev wired shell company Rosemont Seneca Bohai $142,300 from his Singaporean business Novatus Holdings, House Oversight discovered. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) forms confirm Novatus was Rakishev’s business in Singapore.

His payment went through on the same day Joe Biden was in Kyiv meeting with Ukrainian officials about Russia’s invasion of Crimea, according to a September 2020 Senate report. Joe Biden dined with Rakishev, former Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Russian oligarch Elena Baturina, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer at Washington, D.C.’s, Cafe Milano in spring 2014, according to House Oversight.

The following day, Rosemont Seneca Bohai wired $142,300 to a car dealership in New Jersey to buy Hunter Biden a sports car, House Oversight found. Archer testified to House Oversight that he did not know why Rakishev bought the vehicle for Biden.

Archer previously met with Rakishev in April 2012 at Four Seasons Hotel in New York City, according to emails on Biden’s laptop. He had encouraged Hunter Biden to attend the meeting and it is unclear if Biden was able to make it.

Hunter Biden and Archer traveled to Kazakhstan in June for a meeting with government officials about a potential three way deal with Burisma, Chinese associates and the Kazakh government, emails demonstrate.

In November 2015, then-Secretary of State Kerry went to Kazakhstan for a diplomatic trip, State Department travel records show. It’s unclear if Biden or Archer influenced his trip.

Neither the State Department nor the White House immediately responded to the Daily Caller’s request for comment about Kerry.

Massimov, an ally of Rakishev, was sentenced in April 2023 to 18 years in prison for treason, attempting to seize power and abuse of power for playing a role in nationwide protests in January 2022.