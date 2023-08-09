‘Arrogant Narcissist’ Megan Rapinoe Gets Blasted By Piers Morgan And Nick Kyrgios After Disgusting Video Resurfaces

Megan Rapinoe is a joke … an outright joke.

And I’m not the only one who thinks so, as the United States Women’s National Team star (at least before that dismal shot that got America eliminated) is being hit with backlash after an unbelievably disgusting video of her shunning a fan resurfaced this week.

Oli London — an internet personality — tweeted the video that now has over 16 million views.

“Imagine being such an arrogant narcissist that you don’t even look at a young fan and acknowledge them when signing a ball,” posted London.

“This is Megan Rapinoe in a nut shell.”

The clip shows the 38-year-old now-retiree at the 2019 ESPY awards in Los Angeles, sitting in the crowd when a child walks over and asks her to autograph his soccer ball. She signed it, but completely ignored him in the process.

It created so much anger that even an unlikely pair — Piers Morgan and Nick Kyrgios — blasted anti-American Rapinoe. (RELATED: US Women’s Soccer Hilariously Eliminated From World Cup In Such Sweet, Sweet Poetic Justice)

“Doesn’t even look at him. Diabolical arrogance,” wrote Morgan.

“Hahahahahaha one thing me and piers agree on,” tweeted the Australian tennis star.

WATCH:

Imagine being such an arrogant Narcissist that you don’t even look at a young fan and acknowledge them when signing a ball. This is Megan Rapinoe in a nut shell… pic.twitter.com/GKf6QFhDTO — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 7, 2023

It’s amazing how somebody who acts like this ultimately ended their career like:

BREAKING: Woke US Women’s Soccer Humiliation After winning back-to-back World Cups the heavily favored Team USA has been ELIMINATED by Sweden in the 16th round. Team USA’s downfall was delivered by anti-America, anti-woman activist Megan Rapinoe’s EMBARRASSING free kick here 🥴 pic.twitter.com/uO3aDQcYbl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 6, 2023

The poetic justice is real, ladies and gentlemen.