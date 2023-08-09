‘Guy’s Wearing A Vest When It’s 800 Degrees Outside’: Scarborough Has Questions For DeSantis

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough questioned during Wednesday morning’s show whether Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to dress appropriate for the heat.

“More instability in the DeSantis campaign. We’ll tell you about the latest shake up for the Florida governor in his 2024 presidential bid –,” Brzezinski said.

“The shakeup is gonna be dramatic as we look at these pictures of DeSantis,” Scarborough interjected, talking over his wife and co-host. “Word is he may stop zipping the vest up three quarters of the way.”

“Who wears a vest in the summer when it’s like 800º?” Scarborough questioned.”But there’s so much news, and I guess that’s how we survive is laughing once in a while,” Brezinski chimed in.

“I’m not laughing,” Scarborough said with a straight face. “I’m wondering why a guy is wearing a vest when it’s like 800º outside.” (RELATED: Harris Faulkner Asks DeSantis Straight Up Why His Campaign Is A ‘Mission Failure’)

Brzeziński awkwardly laughed before switching gears.

DeSantis has begun to shake up his campaign amid slumping poll and donor numbers. DeSantis fired campaign manager Generra Peck on Tuesday and replaced her with longtime aide James Uthmeier. Peck will remain with the campaign as chief strategist, according to The Messenger. The campaign is also hiring David Polyansky from the pro-DeSantis super PAC “Never Back Down.”

The campaign has recently laid off several staffers as former President Donald Trump grows in the polls.

