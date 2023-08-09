Peter Doocy Confronts Biden Face-To-Face Over Alleged Family Enrichment Schemes

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted President Joe Biden face-to-face Wednesday over his family’s alleged bribery enrichment schemes.

Doocy questioned the president about former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer’s testimony under oath to Congress. Archer testified that Hunter had Joe Biden on speaker phone while surrounded by his foreign business associates on over twenty occasions in the span of ten years.

“There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speaker phone a lot with them, taking business. Is that what …?” Doocy asked.

“I never talked business with anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question,” the president said.

“Well, why is that a lousy question?” Doocy asked.

“Because it’s not true,” the president said, and he started walking away. (RELATED: ‘What Were You Thinking?’: Doocy Presses Biden On Classified Documents Sitting In Garage)

“Okay, thank you Mr. President,” Doocy said.

The president has repeatedly denied having any knowledge or communication with his son about his overseas business dealings. Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman insisted Hunter called his father on speaker phone in these twenty instances to talk about the weather.

Archer recently told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson that Joe Biden knew Hunter was surrounded by business associates during the phone calls.

Two whistleblowers with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) testified before the House Ways and Means Committee in late June that a WhatsApp message Hunter allegedly sent July 30, 2017, threatened a Chinese energy official by warning Biden was in the room with the first son.

An FD-1023 form leaked by a Department of Justice whistleblower alleged that Mykola Zlochevsky, the CEO of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, bribed Biden and Hunter with $5 million to fire a prosecutor investigating the company. Hunter served on Burisma’s board of directors from 2014 to 2019.