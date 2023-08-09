School Shooting Thwarted By Locked Doors

A Memphis-area Jewish school reportedly averted a school shooting by doing exactly what the left-wing media seems to hate, locking its doors.

An armed man, who has yet to be identified, reportedly walked up to a Memphis-area Jewish school, and went through the first set of doors, according to ABC News. When this man attempted to get into the second set of doors, they were locked.

Staff refused to buzz the would-be shooter in, which deterred him. He went outside, fired some futile shots, and got in his car. The school got the man’s license plate and car model. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations found him, and when he came out of his car pointing a gun, officers shot him. He’s alive and in the hospital.

The media don’t want our schools to be prisons, but then fail to realize that locking doors and having security cameras is a legitimate deterrent to psychos.

