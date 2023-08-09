Surgeon To The Stars Terry Dubrow Suffers Medical Emergency

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow suffered a medical emergency Thursday, and his wife’s quick thinking may have saved his life.

Dubrow told TMZ he was dining with his wife, Heather, and their son at The Ivy, a Los Angles hotspot, when he slurred his speech for less than a minute. Heather reportedly took the incident seriously and insisted he seek medical assistance, telling her son to call 911. Medics arrived on-scene despite Terry’s claims he felt fine, according to the outlet.

Paramedics noted Terry’s vitals were normal and gave him a clean bill of health, but Heather insisted her husband be checked out at the hospital, TMZ reported. Terry allegedly jumped out of the ambulance, refusing to be transported to the hospital, and proceeded to call an Uber to take him home.

Heather contacted some of Terry’s doctor friends, and they called Terry to check up on him, eventually convincing him to proceed to the hospital for a check-up, according to TMZ.

Doctors discovered the “Botched” star had suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA) after running some tests, the outlet reported. This brief, small blockage of blood flow to the brain can result in behavior that resembles a stroke, according to TMZ. Doctors also learned Terry had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), which is a hole in the heart that didn’t close properly after birth, the outlet continued. (Kylie Jenner Admits To Plastic Surgery, Admits Regrets)

A medical team repaired Terry’s PFO and gave him a clean bill of health, according to TMZ. He has bounced back and is already cleared to resume performing surgery on his clients. If he had ignored his symptoms, Terry may have suffered a full-blown stroke, which could’ve become a life-threatening situation, the outlet reported.

Heather shared a touching note to her Instagram expressing gratitude for her husband’s recovery.