‘What’s Your Favorite Color?’: Laura Ingraham Rails Against Biden’s Response To Business Allegations

Fox News host Laura Ingraham ripped President Joe Biden Wednesday over his response to a reporter’s question about allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked President Biden about his son’s dealings Wednesday, citing testimony from Devon Archer, a former business associate of President Biden’s son. Archer spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators July 31 prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence, and told them that then-Vice President Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, multiple times about their business deals. (RELATED: ‘That’s Facilitating A Bribe’: Byron Donalds Sounds Off On Revelations About Putin Ally Who Paid Hunter Millions)

“There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speaker phone a lot with them, talking business. Is that what …?,” Doocy asked Biden while the president was in New Mexico touting so-called “Bidenomics.”

WATCH:



“I never talked business with anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question,” President Biden responded.

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020 that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family. The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020.

“What is a good question for Joe Biden? What’s your favorite color? What astrological sign are you?” Ingraham asked. “Now, anyone with a White House press badge who doesn’t demand answers on this topic should not show up to work at all tomorrow. Just send your resume to the DNC and get it over with.”

“Because the truth is they all know what we all know: That Hunter’s only knowledge about foreign transactions involved hookers and the only high returns he could promise were from cocaine,” Ingraham continued. “Only expertise back then and now is limited to one area: Selling access to his father and his father’s vast network of contacts.”

Ingraham played video of CNN and MSNBC dismissing the allegations around Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The House Oversight Committee released bank records Wednesday showing that Hunter Biden received $3.5 million in 2014 from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who dined with the then-vice president at Café Milano, a Washington, D.C., Italian restaurant that year, according to Archer’s testimony.

“The question isn’t whether Joe Biden himself got direct payments from foreign business interests, even oligarchs,” Ingraham said. “He is stupid, but he is not that stupid, right? But he benefited because his son benefited. His only remaining son, and it sent a message to the world that American policy was for sale, and what policy in particular was for sale? Well, we may not ever know. But as long as Joe Biden is in power, a cloud of corruption hangs over this White House.”

