Biden Declares Disaster For Maui

President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for Maui on Thursday in the wake of several “devastating” wildfires that broke out across Hawaii’s Big Island and Maui.

Biden said the Federal Government is “working as quickly as possible” to fight the fires, adding that “every asset” the administration has will go towards helping put out the fires, according to CNN. So far, officials say a total of 36 people have died from the Hawaii wildfires in the town of Lahaina, located on the island of Maui.

“We have just approved a major disaster declaration for Hawaii, which will get aid into the hands of the people desperately needing help now,” Biden announced during a press conference in Utah. “Anyone who’s lost a loved one, whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately.”

President Biden says a major disaster declaration has been approved for the devastating wildfires on Hawaii’s island of Maui that have claimed at least 36 lives and destroyed more than 270 structures. https://t.co/jrJJ1naODU pic.twitter.com/vlqVhBKJgy — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 10, 2023

The disaster declaration approved by Biden “makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in Maui County,” according to a statement on the White House website.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House statement reads.

Biden also promised his administration is working quickly to “evacuate residents and tourists.”

“In the meantime, our prayers are with the people of Hawaii, but not just our prayers: Every asset that we have will be available to them,” Biden said.

The president further acknowledged the firefighters and emergency personnel who have been “working ’round the clock” to respond to the fires.