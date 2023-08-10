Kamala Harris’ Former Comms Director Joins CNN

Jamal Simmons, the former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, joined CNN as a political commentator, the network announced Thursday.

Join us in welcoming Jamal Simmons to CNN as a Political Commentator. Welcome, @JamalSimmons! https://t.co/PORGqOe6RB pic.twitter.com/Oa4lZfDoFN — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 10, 2023

Simmons previously worked as a political contributor on CBS News and NPR and hosted interviews for Hill TV, Deadline reported. He has appeared on CNN frequently before accepting the new position. (RELATED: Jamal Simmons Apologizes For Old Tweet About ICE Deporting Illegal Immigrants)

“CNN This Morning” hosts recently asked him about Republican presidential candidates attacking the Vice President as a campaign strategy in a Monday segment. Simmons defended his former boss by saying attacks on her is a way to attack President Joe Biden.

Simmons followed in the footsteps of other former White House officials who began their careers in cable television. Former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield joined the network as a political commentator in July after leaving her previous position.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki began hosting a Sunday program on MSNBC in the fall after stepping down from her White House role in May 2022. She negotiated a deal with MSNBC as early as April 2022, while she still served on the podium.

Former Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger joined the network as a political commentator in January.