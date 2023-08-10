‘Nightmare Frustration’: Family Gives Up On New Electric Vehicle Mid-Road Trip, Rents Gas Guzzler Instead

Here’s some comedy for ya.

Meet Dalbir Bala. He bought a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat that features an extended-range battery, and he now regrets it after trying to take it on a road trip and being forced to finish the trip in a gas-powered rental vehicle.

Because of course.

From La Salle, Canada, Bala abandoned his truck last month in Minnesota after he tried — and failed — to charge the truck’s battery at two charging stations.

“It was really a nightmare frustration for us,” Bala said.

Advertised as having a range of 320 miles (515 kilometers), he bought the truck back in January for $115,000. Bala put in an additional $16,000 to install chargers at his house, as well as his trucking business, and he also upgraded his residential electrical panel.

In other words, it was an incredible waste of money.

Is anybody really shocked here?

Ever since electric vehicles have come out, we’ve seen story after story for years about the disasters of said electric vehicles. Anywhere from hilarious stories like this one to outright dangerous. Honestly, I’m surprised that people still buy electric vehicles in 2023.

Plus, at this point, with how much nonsense the left has pushed with electric vehicles and the whole climate change blah, blah, blah, I can’t help but to view electric vehicles as completely anti-American. Yeah, this guy is from Canada, but you get my point. (RELATED: ‘People Want To Drive Gasoline-Powered Cars’: Former Trump Admin Official Rips Biden’s EV Push)

JUST SAY NO TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES.