‘Nightmare Frustration’: Family Gives Up On New Electric Vehicle Mid-Road Trip, Rents Gas Guzzler Instead

Members of the media are given ride drives with the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck at the Ford World Headquarters prior to the Lightning's official launch at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on April 26, 2022 in Dearborn, Michigan. The F-150 Lightning is positioned to be the first full-size all-electric pickup truck to go on sale in the mainstream U.S. market. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Meet Dalbir Bala. He bought a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat that features an extended-range battery, and he now regrets it after trying to take it on a road trip and being forced to finish the trip in a gas-powered rental vehicle.

From La Salle, Canada, Bala abandoned his truck last month in Minnesota after he tried — and failed — to charge the truck’s battery at two charging stations.

“It was really a nightmare frustration for us,” Bala said.

Advertised as having a range of 320 miles (515 kilometers), he bought the truck back in January for $115,000. Bala put in an additional $16,000 to install chargers at his house, as well as his trucking business, and he also upgraded his residential electrical panel.

