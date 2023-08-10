‘Just A Hot Mess’: Former Cop Slams Politicians For Making Seattle A ‘Dumpster Fire’ That Is ‘Out Of Control’

A former Seattle cop joined “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Thursday where she slammed the city’s politicians for the ongoing homelessness and crime crises.

Lt. Jessica Taylor, who was with the Seattle Police Department for 23 years, wrote a 15-page resignation letter detailing her decision to quit the force. Taylor took aim at the city council and the police chief Adrian Diaz. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Their Day Up’: Activists Plot To Fill Neighborhood With Homeless People Ahead Of MLB All-Star Game)

“This perfect combination of failed leadership has created a perfect storm of incompetence and chaos. It’s no wonder Seattle has become a laughingstock of the nation and globe. They’re laughing about us on the international news. Aren’t you embarrassed? I am,” Taylor said in an excerpt from her letter.

She added that the city famed for its “progressiveness and prosperity” has “now become a hotbed for crime and anarchy.”

“They’re priority is playing politics and pandering to radical ideologies rather than genuinely serving the city’s and its residents best interests. Their absurd policies have turned Seattle into a playground for anarchists and criminals,” she wrote.

When asked by Watters why she elected to leave the force, Taylor claimed that the city’s quality has deteriorated.

“Well, the city of Seattle is just a hot mess, dumpster fire, just out of control. And, I just can’t participate in it any longer. So, I handed in my paperwork.”

She blamed the mayor for his lack of a clear plan to handle the homelessness and crime crisis. She also slammed the city council for being “absolute extremists” and called the police chief a “yes man” who has “sacrificed” the city’s police officers.

Watters asked her if the city’s residents have noticed the mounting issues in the city.

“You can’t not!” Taylor declared. “There’s needles everywhere. There’s homeless and trash everywhere,” she said.