Mel Gibson Joins The ‘John Wick’ Universe In New Trailer

Mel Gibson makes his debut in the John Wick Universe in a newly released trailer for “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” released by Peacock on Wednesday.

The prequel series premieres Sept. 22 and stars Gibson in the role of Cormac, the manager of a hotel, and Colin Woodell as Winston Scott. Cormac sends Winston to recover an object that was stolen from the Continental by Winston’s brother, Frankie, as seen in the trailer. Cormac describes it as being something that is “very important to a lot of dangerous people,” as the plot thickens. This is Gibson’s first role in a television series since his recurring role in the ABC comedy “Complete Savages.”

The film is set in the 1970s and takes audiences on a journey of the most dangerous aspects of New York City’s criminal underworld, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Winston goes on a mission to find Frankie with the intention of helping him to escape Cormac and they end up assembling a team of criminals and fighters that go to battle for control of the hotel.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne,” it said.

Part one will be released Sept. 22, part two of the series is slotted to air Sept. 29, and the third and final part of the series will air Oct. 6, according to The Hollywood Reporter.