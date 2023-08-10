7-Eleven Employees Under Investigation For Stopping Thief

There was a mega-viral video of 7-Eleven employees stopping a would-be thief from getting away with a trash can filled with items from behind the register. The employees who stopped the thief are under investigation by local police, according to The Daily Wire.

Two employees repeatedly smacked the thief with a broomstick, according to the video. The thief was armed with a gun and had robbed the 7-Eleven store twice just hours before this encounter.

Why don’t the police focus on prosecuting the thief? No normal American believes that this is just or fair to prosecute those that punish criminals.

