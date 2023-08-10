Hey Look, It’s Another Psychotic Taylor Swift Fan

A Taylor Swift fan posted a TikTok explaining how she brought a personal HEPA filter to the Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles.

I’m convinced that being this worried about catching a disease is a mental illness. This woman’s flimsy mask is not going to do anything.

I don’t want to make fun of this person, but I genuinely feel bad for someone who can’t enjoy a concert because they’re constantly checking their personal HEPA filter. These nights are meant to be remembered as special moments, not spent recording your COVID awareness.

My favorite comment came from “Colelde” who said, “Imagine making a whole TikTok on being the weirdo at the function.”

