If Ryan Shazier Gets Cleared Tomorrow, He’s All In … Just Not With The Browns

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier recently revealed that if his doctor clears him, he’s ready to work his way back.

NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared an update about the Steelers legend wanting to make a comeback. Shazier recently spoke very candidly about the 2017 spinal-cord injury he sustained when he went to tackle wide receiver Josh Malone, and which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

He appeared to have an injury he would never recover from yet five months later, he walked across the stage at the 2018 NFL draft.

17 months ago, the football career and life of the Pittsburgh @steelers’ Ryan Shazier changed in an instant after he suffered a serious spine injury in a head-on tackle. Shazier has continued to defy the odds throughout his recovery. Chip Reid has his story pic.twitter.com/ndJI5akvBf — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 7, 2019

Shazier already proved everyone wrong when he taught himself to walk again. A comeback seems impossible but can he prove us wrong one more time by playing again?

The problem is that when you look at the big picture, he’s not the only person involved. He has a wife and two kids. We can look at other injuries that we’ve seen like Damar Hamlin. He is already fully committed to his comeback but his parents and family have to be at least a little hesitant. (RELATED: Ryan Shazier Dances At His Wedding Following Spinal Injury)

Look at other sports. Former Haas driver Romain Grosjean got into one of the worst crashes that the sport has ever seen. Grosjean’s car was engulfed in flames and he was stuck in his seat prior to dramatically reappearing through the flames. After that, Grosjean decided to leave the sport.

“It saved my life” – Romain Grosjean For the first time, the remains of Grosjean’s car from his dramatic 2020 crash in Bahrain will go on display. Fans visiting the brand new @F1Exhibition in Madrid will be able to see it. Opening 24 March 🗓#F1 pic.twitter.com/pSHWxpcFuI — Formula 1 (@F1) February 21, 2023

The injuries that athletes endure can be traumatic and even so, Shazier doesn’t seem to hold any hesitations. He told Colin Cowherd that if he was cleared, he would call Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and ask for a chance at working his way back. He told Cowherd that he will “100 percent” come back.

It’s obviously a very personal decision to return or retire. Shazier should try it. He should train and see how close he can get to his old self. It might take a few years but who cares? It would be so thrilling to watch him do the unthinkable.

The Pro Bowler was recently on the 2nd Wind Podcast where he talked about the fact that if the injury had never happened, he would still be in the league. He stated that he’s grateful for the experience and has taken the positive route as opposed to sliding down a hole. (RELATED: Steelers General Manager Says Ryan Shazier Is ‘Trying To Resurrect His Career’)

He’s even open about not wanting to play for the Browns. To be completely honest, I don’t know anyone who would want to play for them, but there might be at least one person willing to do it.

While on the podcast, he spoke about an argument he recently had with a friend who asked him if he would rather play for the Browns for $100 million or stick with the Steelers for $70 to $80 million.

“I would rather stay with the Steelers for $70 million,” he said. “For me, it’s about winning. I can’t imagine going to a job every single day and knowing you’re going to take a loss. I’m trying to win and get championships.”

I think it’s obvious — he wants to come back with a Super Bowl run. A professional athlete cannot just sit there and say that they will voluntarily take a pay cut if they don’t legitimately believe in their team, organization, and themselves.

That quote means a lot more than any other player saying it because the day he was injured, he was weeks away from making the most money he had ever made.

He’s fearless, he’s positive, and he’s hungry: A lethal combination for an athlete.

He was never supposed to walk — but he did.