Victoria’s Secret Teases Their ‘Icon’ Line With A Tantalizing Display Of The World’s Most Legendary Supermodels

Victoria’s Secret launched “The Icon Line,” their latest star-studded campaign that brings together some of the top supermodels in the world.

The sultry advertising campaign is dedicated to iconic models that have forged their path in the world of fashion and boasts some of the most recognizable faces of the brand. Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell are joined by Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Sui He and Candice Swanepoel in some of the sexiest outfits to hit the runway.

Many of the iconic supermodels will also be featured in the upcoming Victoria’s Secret World Tour, which blends the nostalgic elements of the brand with a fresh new take on today’s fashion. The tour is slated to take place later this fall.

Victoria’s Secret flooded their Instagram account with a number of posts dedicated to each model, featuring bras, panties and lingerie that “celebrate the shape of you,” according to their new promotional campaign.

Sexy images of Bündchen staring down the camera while wearing nothing more than a bra and underwear immediately ignited the Victoria’s Secret Instagram account. The models took turns popping sultry poses in a campaign that put the focus on the use of black and white video clips.

Close-up images of each model’s face were interchanged with dark silhouette poses that teased fans.

“We’re iconic, baby. Introducing our revolutionary NEW Collection — featuring custom-lift technology that changes with your cup size,” the brand wrote in the caption of one of their posts. (RELATED: ‘Break Ups Are Never Easy’: Gisele Bundchen Gets Candid About Divorce From Tom Brady)

“There’s an icon in all of us. Use this sound to create your own legendary moment,” the brand said in another.