‘Breakups Are Never Easy’: Gisele Bündchen Gets Candid About Divorce From Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen spoke candidly about her divorce from Tom Brady during an interview with Vogue Brazil, published Tuesday.

“Breakups are never easy,” Bündchen admitted, according during the interview, which was conducted in Portuguese and translated by Us Magazine. She noted that it made things even more difficult for her to have this private part of her life unfold in the public sphere, with so many people “speculating every step of the way,” according to Us Magazine.

The world-famous supermodel admitted that she went “through difficult times” but said that those challenging moments helped her shift her perspective and adopt a new outlook on life.

“I’ve always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth. … I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams,” she said, according to Us Magazine.

43-year-old Bündchen said she relied on three “fundamental” things to help to keep her on-track and feel more at peace with the new direction her life was taking. She cited “eating healthy, exercising daily, and taking time to rest your mind and body,” as being the critical elements that have helped her along the way.

“Maturity has brought me a better acceptance and understanding of myself,” she said. (RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Sets The Record Straight On Dating Rumors)

“Today, I understand that health is my greatest wealth, essential for me to have a happy life and energy to fulfill my dreams,” she said, according to Us Magazine.

Bündchen and Brady were married for over 10 years before announcing the end of their relationship in October, 2022.

They share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.